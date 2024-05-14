 Skip to main content
TikTok Publishes Guide for Beauty Brands

Published May 14, 2024
TikTok has published a new guide for beauty brands who are looking to make the most of their in-app presence, which includes a range of notes on how to establish your brand voice, how to generate interest with your clips, and further planning pointers for your TikTok approach.

And there are some valuable notes, worth checking out for any beauty business.

As per TikTok:

“Beauty on TikTok is all about spreading joy, showcasing individuality and celebrating everyone. TikTok is a place to unearth the next big thing in beauty.”

Indeed, TikTok says that 52% of its users that come across SMB content in the app have gone on to make a purchase. Which, combined with broader beauty search activity, presents significant opportunity for beauty brands to maximize their results in the app.

The 27-page guide first looks at rising beauty trends in the app, and how people are consuming beauty-related content. It then goes into how you can establish a brand voice with your in-app presence, and what resonates best.

TikTok Beauty Playbook

The guide also includes notes on effective hooks and engagement strategies to help lure your audience.

TikTok Beauty Playbook

While there are also planning guides, based on key dates, to assist in your outreach.

TikTok Beauty Playbook

There are also case study examples, with practical notes on how beauty brands have maximize their TikTok presence.

TikTok Beauty Playbook

While there are also pointers on how to use TikTok Ads Manager, CapCut and other tools to create and refine your content.

These are some good notes, which will help in your TikTok planning, and could play a big role in helping to build your brand, both in the app and beyond. And while the data here is specific to beauty-related businesses, there are also some more general notes of advice that would apply to most brands looking to use TikTok for marketing.

Either way, if you’re serious about marketing on TikTok, it’s worth a look.

You can download TikTok’s 2024 Beauty Playbook here (via e-mail sign-up)

