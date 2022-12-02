TikTok Announces Updated CAP University Marketing Education Course

Looking to gear up your TikTok marketing game as we head into the new year?

This could help – this week, TikTok has announced the Fall Semester curriculum of its Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) University program, which aims to ‘teach agency creatives how to show up on the platform’.

As outlined in the video clip, CAP University aims to provide in-depth training and insight for marketing and ad partners, to help them maximize their use of the platform for their clients’ promotions.

The initiative was first launched back in April, with an initial course run, but now, TikTok has updated its lesson plan for the next phase.

The most significant new addition is ‘Content to Cart’, which explores the potential of eCommerce in the app, via its evolving set of product and shopping showcase tools.

That’s a key focus for TikTok, which has already seen big success with in-stream shopping elements in the Chinese version of the app. TikTok’s hoping to further integrate the same over the next year, as part of a bigger push to expand user behaviors, and maximize revenue and creator monetization opportunities.

As such, it could be a valuable addition to the CAP University curriculum, both for TikTok and participants. If TikTok can get more brands considering their commerce opportunities, that could help to guide more action and interest, which may be another lever to drive shopping interest.

It’s not open to everyone, but for agency personnel looking to up their TikTok knowledge, it could be a worthy consideration.

You can learn more about CAP University’s Fall Semester curriculum here.