TikTok Expands Access to New TikTok Shops eCommerce Program

After testing the option with selected US retailers over the last few months, TikTok is now expanding access to its new TikTok Shops eCommerce option, which provides streamlined product display, and in-stream conversion, simplifying the in-app shopping experience.

As you can see in these example screens, TikTok’s updated in-stream shopping process, which it’s been testing with selected US retailers since February, includes a product overview, and a direct purchase flow, all within the app itself - as opposed to the regular TikTok shopping process, which reverts users back to the retailers' website to convert.

The updated TikTok Shop format is already available in several Asian markets. And now, more businesses are able to apply to take part in the updated eCommerce program.

As per TikTok:

“We're excited to introduce you to TikTok Shop - a new commerce integration that allows sellers of all kinds to drive brand growth and sales directly on TikTok. TikTok Shop is easy-to-use and easy to get started. Just sync your catalog and orders with an app from our Seller Center. PLUS you can enjoy 0% Referral Fee for the first 90 days.”

It’s the next step in TikTok’s expanding eCommerce push, as it looks to replicate the success it’s seen in China, where in-stream shopping has become the biggest source of revenue for the local version of the app.

Thus far, however, Western users haven’t shown the same level of interest in its in-app buying options. Live shopping, in particular, has been a big winner in Asian markets, but Western audiences remain wary, and less enthusiastic about impulse buying via live broadcasts in the app.

But TikTok remains committed to making in-stream shopping a thing. Just this week, TikTok has also launched a new in-app product showcase called ‘Trendy Beat’, which will display products made by TikTok itself, as a means to compete with other fast-growing online sellers like Shein and Temu.

The concept could be a stepping stone to the next stage of its eCommerce push, by getting users more accustomed to buying in-stream, then expanding that behavior to other products and businesses.

It’ll still take some time to gain traction, but TikTok remains focused on building its in-stream shopping business, as a means to both drive more revenue, and more opportunity for partners.

And if it works – and TikTok doesn’t get banned - it could become a much bigger consideration.

Retailers can learn more about TikTok’s updated Shops offering here.