TikTok expands #BookTok bestseller lists across Europe and the UK

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TikTok has announced an expansion of its #BookTok bestseller lists to more regions across Europe and the U.K., as the platform becomes a bigger source of inspiration for literary discovery, driving major readership trends, particularly among younger readers.

Initially launched in partnership with market research provider Media Control in Germany back in 2023, TikTok's #BookTok Bestseller list highlights the most successful titles within the #BookTok community each month.

TikTok’s expanded #BookTok listings will incorporate platform insights from TikTok as well as sales data from NielsenIQ BookData in order to provide a monthly overview of the key book trends in the app.

TikTok’s new #BookTok market data will include sales info Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Austria and Switzerland, expanding the platform’s potential influence over book sales trends in more regions.

As it has with most entertainment elements, TikTok has become a key discovery platform for the latest fiction works, with more than 50 million books recommended by TikTok's #BookTok community sold across Europe throughout 2025. The platform claims to have generated €800 million in revenue for the publishing industry last year, and as such, this could be a valuable initiative to help promote titles, and drive reader response in an increasingly challenging book publishing market.

These days, people don’t need to turn to books to pass the time, as they have their phones to keep them entertained 24/7. As such, book readership has declined, which has made TikTok a standout opportunity, and a major focus for the publishing industry.

It’s also a key driver of book trends among younger readers, a critical market.

TikTok’s expanded bestseller lists will help to build on this, and will make the platform an even bigger consideration for publishing marketers.

In addition to this, TikTok is also expanding its in-store book sticker program to more European markets.

Approved #BookTok bestsellers can add this sticker to their books to help boost in-store interest.

The bestseller stickers will be made available in the U.K., Italy and Spain, with further expansion to come.