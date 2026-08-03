TikTok rolls out Dreamina Seedance 2.5

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TikTok is giving advertisers expanded capacity to use artificial intelligence to generate video ads. The app has integrated the latest AI model from parent company ByteDance in order to facilitate the generation of better-looking, more engaging video clips.

TikTok announced the integration of the Dreamina Seedance 2.5 video generation model on Monday, and said it will produce better quality video clips, designed specifically for the TikTok audience.

TikTok added that the updated video model will enable deeper storytelling, with advertisers able to generate 30-second video clips, up from 15 seconds previously.

Advertisers will also be able to upload up to 50 multi-modal references (image, video, and audio), significantly expanding the capacity to guide AI video generation (the previous limit was 9 references). Meanwhile, the company said the new model can generate “sharper, more realistic imagery” with a stronger preservation of lighting, motion and character consistency across a video.

This, TikTok said, will enable a more advanced understanding of product context, proportions, and scene composition, which will help advertisers execute more ambitious ideas “with a stronger finish.”

TikTok announced the integration of Dreamina 2.0 in April, and this latest update builds on the momentum of AI-generated video more broadly.

Though at the same time, many social media platforms, including TikTok, are also dealing with significant user backlash against AI-generated video, with users clearly communicating that they don’t want AI slop taking over their feeds.

Last week, Snapchat announced that it will no longer promote wholly AI-generated content within its Spotlight short video feed. Pinterest, Reddit and X have also initiated measures to limit the spread of AI-generated content and reduce overwhelm caused by the flood of AI-generated posts.

TikTok, meanwhile, has implemented transparency and user education initiatives to ensure that its users remain aware of AI-generated content. The app also gives users the option to indicate that they want to see less AI-generated content in their feeds.

Within this context, providing advertisers with more ways to utilize AI could be counterintuitive with user trends. It could also potentially even cause a backlash for advertisers that use this approach.

But clearly, TikTok sees potential in the latest Seedance model.

TikTok said the latest Dreamina Seedance model is now being rolled out to select paid advertisers in select markets.