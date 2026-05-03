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TikTok highlights emerging creators for Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The platform has made this event a cornerstone of its diversity engagement each year, with themed promotions and other activations.

Published May 3, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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TikTok announced its latest showcase of creators for Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Each of the selected creators will be featured in themed promotions in the app throughout the month, along with other activations.

TikTok has made Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month a key event each year as the platform looks to showcase the contributions of diverse communities.

As per TikTok: “The #APITikTok community continues to remind us that API identity is many things: joyful, powerful, creative, and never just one story. We're thrilled to shine a light on creators and small business owners who use their voices to educate and entertain.”

This year, TikTok selected ten creators to highlight, covering a range of genres and interests.

Asia Pacific Heritage Month TikTok

TikTok will highlight these creators on its @TikTokCreators account, and users will be able to engage with related content using the #APITikTok hashtag.

TikTok is also encouraging users to shop from API-owned small businesses and seek out related in-app content and experiences.

TikTok plays an important role in helping minority voices gain more exposure, which has made it an important platform for many of these communities when it comes to connecting with audiences. Events such as Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month provide another opportunity for the app to showcase this aspect of its community engagement.

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Filed Under: TikTok

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