TikTok Launches 'Creative Solutions' Guide to Building Effective TikTok Campaigns

As TikTok continues its meteoric rise, many more marketers are now looking the app's way, and considering how they can tap into the platform to boost their brand reach and discovery.

But TikTok requires a dedicated approach - you have to understand what works with the TikTok community, and align with organic trends. Re-purposing ad campaigns from other platforms won't be effective, while polished, edited, professional-quality ads likely won't gain significant traction either.

The best way to approach TikTok is to learn from the organic videos posted in the app - which is the key message of TikTok's latest creative guide for brands, which is essentially a 101 of building a business TikTok presence.

As explained by TikTok:

"To win on TikTok, businesses should tailor creative to the platform’s unique characteristics. But TikTok creative doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, it can be much more simple and cost-effective than other channels. This “how-to” guide provides background, best practices, and tips and tricks to help you get the most out of TikTok’s creative solutions."

The guide includes notes on how to build authentic TikTok content, including specific tips on creative approaches and posting frequency.

As per the guide:

"On TikTok, everyone can be a creator simply by capitalizing on trends, getting involved in conversations, and expressing themselves in a genuine way. A diverse mix of music, voiceovers, and effects drives storytelling on our platform. Brands do best when they find their niche, actively listen to their audience, and engage with the latest trends."

The guide covers all the key aspects of effective TikTok clips, with a basic overview of every element.

There are also links to relevant resources and tools - including template examples of TikTok 'safe zones' for your video clips (i.e. the areas not obscured by in-app UI elements).

It also includes links to TikTok's various brand features, including its Creator Marketplace and audio tools.

It's a good, quick summary of all the key elements of TikTok creative, and if you're considering whether TikTok might fit into your strategy, it's definitely worth a look.

And with the holiday season approaching, now may be the time to take the plunge, and test the waters with TikTok ads. It won't be for all brands, but given the platform's continued growth, and its resonance with young users, in particular, it may well be an important addition to your digital marketing approach.

You can check out the full TikTok Creative Solutions guide here.