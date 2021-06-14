TikTok Launches #CreativityForGood Campaign to Highlight Creators and Causes on the Platform

With the annual Cannes Lions advertising awards coming up, TikTok is looking to get involved - but unfortunately, TikTok videos, at present, don't fit into the existing Cannes categories.

In light of this, TikTok is launching its own promotion, in celebration of Cannes Lions, called #CreativityForGood, which will invite TikTok users to create a TikTok-style campaign or advertisement for one of four partnering non-profits, or another cause that they're passionate about.

As explained by TikTok:

"Through the #CreativityForGood Hashtag Challenge, launching today, we're showcasing how our global community of creators and users drive social change and inspire action - whether it be supporting a favorite charity, volunteering, or performing random acts of kindness to brighten someone's day. As part of #CreativityForGood, we've also partnered with four international non-profit organizations that create good every day through their work."

The four non-profits taking part in the initiative are:

Malala Fund - Founded by student and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Malala Fund invests in education programmes to help girls go to school and reach their full potential.

It Gets Better Project - A nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.

IFRC - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is the world's largest humanitarian network that reaches 150 million people in 192 National Societies through the work of over 13.7 million volunteers.

One Tree Planted - Environmental charity One Tree Planted is dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity and help reforestation efforts around the world.

​TikTok users will be encouraged to create their own video clips to promote these causes, using the #CreativityForGood hashtag, in order to boost the key messaging of each, and contribute to broader awareness. TikTok will also donate $50,000 to each of the four non-profits featured.

It's an interesting approach from TikTok, looking to boost engagement around advertising campaigns, and prompt creators to essentially consider how they might be able to convert their TikTok skills into brand promotions. Which could lead to them gaining new, paid promotional opportunities - so while the key focus here is on boosting these charity organizations, a side benefit could be that it highlights branded content potential for more TikTok creators.

It may also help to further highlight the benefits of advertising on TikTok, and the creative skills of its community for such purpose. The video clips that see high engagement will also underline the platform's potential in that respect - and maybe, that will see TikTok gain further recognition as a promotional platform, and its own spot in the Cannes Lions competition in future.

Either way, it could be an interesting showcase of creative ideas for TikTok campaigns.

You can read more about the initiative, and see examples of promotions, here.