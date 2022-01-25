TikTok Launches 'Instant Pages' Ad Display Option to Improve Load Times and Response for Promotions

As it looks to maximize business engagement in the app, and boost its revenue opportunities, TikTok is rolling out a new ‘Instant Page’ shopping display option, which will enable brands to connect their TikTok ads through to a lightweight, native landing page, built within TikTok itself, which will load up to 11 times faster than standard mobile pages.

As explained by TikTok:

“Within an Instant Page, users can view videos and images, swipe through carousels, or click on buttons to explore another destination - all without leaving the TikTok app. Instant Pages are easy to build and customize for your brand.”

The process is a lot like Facebook’s Instant Articles, with the content built into the app itself, as opposed to referring users off to a third-party website. In the case of Instant Articles, that comes with inherent problems, because it limits the data collection capacity of publishers, where the IA offering is primarily aimed. TikTok’s Instant Pages are a little different, in that they’re focused, ideally, on direct conversion for brands, but it is still a consideration. If people aren’t clicking through to your site, and you’re not getting referral traffic data, that could be a concern.

How significant an issue it is will come down to your ultimate goals and process.

To set up a TikTok Instant Page, businesses will need to create an eligible ad on TikTok Ads Manager (full eligibility details here) and then build an Instant Page as the destination link for the campaign.

As you can see, the Instant Page builder tool is embedded within the ad creation flow, enabling you to incorporate a range of templates:

Customize: Freely create an Instant Page to provide a better experience for your target audience.

​ Products for sale: Provide details about your products and promotions.

​ Brand story: Build brand influence by sharing your brand's story, products, and services with customers.

Introduction & Brand pitch: Introduce your brand and encourage new customers to discover and try your products or services.

Movie trailer: Improve your brand image on TikTok by providing your viewers with a full movie trailer experience with the option of landscape view.

You can add videos, carousels or product display elements, along with coupons, product shots and more.

Once you’ve created an Instant Page, you can save it to your TikTok ad library, so you can add it to multiple campaigns.

It’s an interesting way to add more direct, engaging elements to your TikTok promotions, which could help to provide a better user experience – though again, it is worth noting that in referring users to an internal page, you do lose the immediate referral traffic benefits and insights. You can also add in a referral link to your website within your Instant Page, but it is an element to consider if you do choose to try out the option.

TikTok’s Instant Pages are currently in testing, available via a TikTok sales rep, but they’ll likely be rolled out to more businesses soon. Another consideration for your strategy.