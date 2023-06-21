TikTok Launches Interactive Add-Ons to Drive Engagement with Your Promotions

TikTok’s adding another way to help brands to engage consumers, with new Interactive Add-Ons for promotions, which are essentially stickers, pop-ups, and other visual markers that invite users to engage with ads.

As you can see in these examples, the new Interactive Add-Ons provide new ways to trigger direct response from TikTok users, by inviting them to interact with the promotion in some form.

As explained by TikTok:

“Interactive Add-ons offer a unique way to entice engaged viewers with popups, stickers, and other visual elements. Viewers who have shared, liked, or commented on a TikTok brand video are 150% more likely to buy a product or service. Catching the eye of active consumers is made easier with these new creative enhancements.”

I’m not 100% sure that this stat is relative in this context, as the people who’ve ‘shared, liked, or commented on a TikTok brand video’ thus far have done so out of genuine interest, as opposed to an interactive feature that prompts them directly to do so. But still, conceptually, getting users to interact with an ad could add more value to your promotion, and increase brand awareness and resonance.

TikTok’s Interactive Add-Ons will come in two forms – Standard and Premium.

“Standard add-ons offer a way to reach lower-funnel marketing goals, like driving clicks and conversions. Premium add-ons offer a way to reach upper-funnel goals, like brand awareness and community building. Both offer you a unique chance to capture people's attention in a format that resonates with them.”

Standard add-on elements include:

Display Card – which highlight key brand messages/offers

Gift Code Sticker – which offers incentives for engagement

Voting Sticker – so you can run a poll, quiz, or feedback form in your ad

Countdown Sticker – to highlight an upcoming event

Premium add-ons, meanwhile, are:

Pop-out Showcase – which enables you to highlight your product and drive direct action

Gesture – which enables you to invite participation, with the action the viewer takes then revealing more product insight

Super Like 2.0 – which adds ‘eye-catching floating icons that appear when users engage with your ad’, and includes a pop-up card after the Super Like effect appears

These could be some handy options for driving more engagement with your TikTok ads, and getting users to stop mid-scroll to pay attention to your promotions.

And while the noted engagement stat from TikTok may not be wholly reflective, enticing interaction can indeed drive more brand resonance, and it could be worth experimenting with these new tools to see what types of response you get.

You can read more about TikTok’s new Interactive Add-On elements here.