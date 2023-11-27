TikTok Launches New ‘Creative Cards’ to Provide Content Inspiration

Struggling to come up with ideas for TikTok clips to promote your business?

This might help. TikTok has launched a new series of Creative Cards, which are simple, data-backed prompts that are designed to help get you thinking on potential content ideas.

TikTok’s Creative Card deck enables you to digitally tap through for notes of inspiration, including specific prompts based on community growth, “edutainment”, creator tools, trends, and storytelling tips.

There are more than 100 digital cards on offer, which TikTok says will help you “keep your content fresh and avoid going stale, which can help you attract attention to seasonal products and gift ideas”.

You can either tap through the cards individually, or you can check out all of them at once, if you want to, you know, ruin the fun of it.

It’s a simple concept, but there are some handy prompts here, and with so many businesses still trying to find a way in on TikTok, it could be just the thing you need to inspire your approach.

It’s a simple and engaging way to brainstorm more resonant content. You can access all of TikTok’s new Creative Cards here (with email sign-up).