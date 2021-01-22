TikTok Launches New 'Creator Portal' Education Platform to Help Creators Maximize their Efforts

TikTok has launched a new Creator Portal platform in order to provide additional guidance and tips to help creators maximize their in-app presence.

As explained by TikTok:

"With the different tools, analytics, effects, and creative ideas to balance on a TikTok account, making a strategy for creating content can be daunting. That's why we're excited to launch the TikTok Creator Portal, an online hub on TikTok.com filled with educational resources for creators to learn the basics of getting started on TikTok, connecting with their audience, and cultivating best practices to bring their videos to the next level."

The Creator Portal is separated into six key elements of focus:

Tapping into each provides a range of tips and guides, including video overviews, to help creators with each specific component.

There's a heap of helpful tips and notes here, which, even if you don't intend on becoming a TikTok star, can provide some additional guidance to help improve your clips.

That could be of particular benefit to brands that are looking to establish an effective presence in the app. You may not aspire to be the next Charli DÁmelio, but if you want to connect with the TikTok audience, these notes and guides will definitely help improve your clips.

In addition to this, you can also follow the official @creatorportal TikTok account for more guidance and assistance, as well as updates on the latest Creator Portal lessons.

It's a helpful program, which will no doubt be beneficial for the many TikTok users who now aspire to become platform influencers. And with TikTok projected to reach 1.2 billion users in 2021, that cohort will no doubt be on the rise this year.

You can check out the new Creator Portal for yourself here.