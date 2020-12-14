x
Charli D'Amelio Versus Addison Rae: Who's the Most Famous TikTok Star? [Infographic]

Dec. 14, 2020

The rise of TikTok has paved the way for a whole new generation of web celebrities, with singers, dancers, comedians and more all able to build audiences, and careers, based on short video clips.

Indeed, just recently a group of TikTok influencers won an injunction against the app's proposed ban in the US by successfully arguing that removal of the app would impact their livelihoods. TikTok is now that big, and that significant for younger audiences in particular, that it plays an important role in the creator economy, and provides opportunity for new stars to build their brands.

Two of the most successful TikTok stars, thus far, have been Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae, both of whom are known for their dance-based videos in the app. 16-year-old D'Amelio recently became the first TikTok user to cross the 100 million subscriber mark, and 20 year-old Rae is not far behind, currently (at time of publication) on 71.5 million.

And those followings enable them both to command big prices for sponsored posts. Providing some more insight into this, the team from MediaKix recently took a look at both D'Amelio and Rae's TikTok's presences to provide a comparison on how they've built their short-form video empires. 

The stats here are pretty eye-opening, and further underline the influence and significance of the rising app.

Check out the infographic below.

TikTok stars comparison

