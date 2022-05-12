TikTok Launches New Interactive Market Insights Tool to Better Inform Strategic Planning

This could be very beneficial in your TikTok marketing process.

TikTok has launched a new, interactive insights platform, which enables you to use a range of filters to discover key data points on your target market/s.

@tiktokforbusiness You heard that right—TikTok marketing insights from around the ???? are finally here. Find them all today with the TikTok Insights tool. Start exploring at our link in bio! ♬ original sound - TikTok For Business

The new platform, which you can access here, provides a range of filters to hone in on your audience, and learn more about key aspects.

As you can see in this example, there’s a range of data filtering tools to choose from, including location, demographics, industry vertical, date, etc.

For example, if you wanted to know what the key trends are among TikTok users in the US over Christmas, you would get data highlights like this:

It’s similar to Facebook’s interactive insights tool (also worth a look), which is designed to give you a more customized perspective on key data points, as opposed to more generalized studies and whitepapers that may not be aligned with your needs (see also: Facebook’s Monthly Trending Topics tool).

The info could help to guide your strategic approach, and inform your choices. The only drawback right now is that TikTok’s insights database doesn’t seem too deep, so many of the same data points show up in several categories, which means they may not be as specific as you might like.

But still, the data presented does relate to each element, and does provide more perspective on what’s happening in the app.

And with TikTok currently being the app of the moment, and on track to reach 1.5 billion users in 2022, many marketers are indeed looking for more ways to tap into trending discussions, and build a presence via TikTok clips.

If that sounds like you, you should definitely check this out, if just to learn more about what the latest research says about TikTok usage.

You can check out TikTok’s new insights platform here.