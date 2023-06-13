TikTok Launches New Mini-Site for Agency Partners and SMBs

TikTok has launched a new education hub for agencies and SMBs, providing a centralized source of case studies, tools and guides to help businesses make the most of their in-app efforts.

The new Agency Hub is, as the name implies, primarily aimed at agency partners, but it also includes a range of overviews into key TikTok marketing elements, including how its ad targeting systems works, its ad policy documents, explainers on shopping ads, brand safety, and more.

There are also links to all of TikTok’s various brand tools, like its Creative Center, which includes insights into real time trends, and its sounds resources, with royalty-free audio that you can use in your campaigns.

There are also planning guides, as well as links to relevant partners to assist in your ad strategy.

It’s a handy resource, which could be worth bookmarking, in order to ensure that you’re across the latest info and updates from TikTok in all of these key areas.

Before you plan out your next TikTok campaign, it may be worth a look.

You can check out TikTok’s new Agency Hub mini-site here.