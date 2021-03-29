TikTok Launches New 'Playlists' Feature to Group Clips into Themed Collections

This could be a great way to boost engagement with your content on TikTok.

Late last week, TikTok began rolling out a new 'Playlists' feature with selected creators, which enables users to group their TikTok clips into themed collections.

As you can see in this example from TikTok influencer Jera Foster-Fell (shared by social media expert Matt Navarra), the new option enables you to create dedicated collections of video clips, which you can name as you wish (up to 15 characters), that are then displayed on your peofile.

Foster-Fell also posted this example of how to create a playlist:

The process is fairly straightforward - you tap on the 'Sort videos into playlists' prompt above the video display on your profile, name your playlist, then select the videos you want to add to it. Once saved, that playlist is then made available on your profile for visitors to check out.

According to further info posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Playlists will eventually be made available on all Creator and Business accounts, with the content limitations being that you'll only be able to add public videos to a list, and each individual clip will only be eligible to be added to one playlist at a time.

The option could be a great way to create longer, thematic TikTok content, and boost engagement with your clips.

For brands, that could give you the opportunity to post product tutorials or explainers, for example, which run in sequence based on how people generally need them, while for regular creators, it could provide more impetus to create episodic content, with each clip carrying over to the next, ideally keeping people around for longer and building stronger audience connection.

There's a range of ways it could be used, with a sequential or cliffhanger-style approach potentially helping to keep your audience coming back for more, increasing engagement, and reach, as a result.

But the feature is not available to all Business and Creator profiles just yet. We've asked TikTok for an update on its availability, and how the rollout will progress, but we haven't heard back from them at the time of publication.

But it'll definitely be something to consider, and a new element to build into your platform approach.

We'll update this post with more info as it comes to us.

UPDATE (3/29): TikTok has confirmed that Playlists is currently being tested with business and creator accounts, with a view to the option being rolled out to more users in the near future.