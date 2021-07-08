x
TikTok Launches New 'Unplugged' Info Sessions to Share Insights Into How Marketers Can Succeed

Published July 8, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to up your TikTok game?

This could help - this month, TikTok is running a range of free 'TikTok Unplugged' business info sessions, which will see some of the platform's biggest successes share their secrets and tips on how to grow your brand with TikTok marketing.

As explained by TikTok:

"Go beyond ads and collaborate with creators to get your brand in front of the TikTok community authentically. Learn about their creative processes LIVE on TikTok: UNPLUGGED Creators Spotlight sessions."

TikTok has a listed a range of sessions which will be broadcast throughout the month, which anyone can join from its dedicated site:

TikTok Unplugged

When sessions are in-progress, they'll be displayed on the main video screen on the page, while you can also RSVP to upcoming events, or view video from past sessions.

TikTok Unplugged

The events could provide valuable insights and pointers for your TikTok strategy, with real world experiences from those who've already established successful approaches to the TikTok audience.

Which will no doubt see a lot of interest, because as a recent study shows, TikTok is currently the platform that most marketers want to learn more about. Which, given its ongoing rise, makes perfect sense.

You can read more about TikTok's Unplugged Series, and sign-up for events, here.

