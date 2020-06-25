TikTok Launches 'TikTok for Business' Platform for Marketers

TikTok has today launched a new 'TikTok for Business' website, which provides marketers with a range of resources and tools to help them utilize the short-form video app for their ad campaigns.

As explained by TikTok:

"With the launch of TikTok For Business, we set out to embrace the creative, positive, and real moments that make our community so special with solutions for businesses to connect and grow with our wonderfully expressive community."

The platform includes tips, notes and links to other TikTok tools, like its Creator Marketplace and its self-serve ad platform (which is not yet available in all regions).

The platform also provides links to a range of case studies to help businesses understand how they can make best use of TikTok for their promotions.

The available resources are interesting, but at this stage, the platform does seem somewhat limited, as TikTok hasn't announced any major expansion of its ad tools, or opening up of its ad platform, despite the new site promoting the various ways in which TikTok can be used for marketing.

Indeed, the main focus of the platform is TikTok's ad slogan - "Don't Make Ads, Make TikToks". Which seems like good information, prompting businesses to focus on aligning with platform usage, as opposed to interruptive ads. But there's not a lot here on offer to further facilitate such, beyond what was previously available.

But there are hints at what's on the horizon - TikTok has also announced the launch of its new AR Brand Effects and Partner Program.

"A new innovative format of TikTok's Branded Effect, which can activate exciting visual effects such as a Brand logo or Brand product in user's videos. As a part of this launch, we're excited to partner with leaders in 2D & 3D development in an effort to scale creativity and production of AR effects for brands on TikTok. Those partners include Bare Tree Media, Subvrsive, Tommy, and more."

Which is interesting - and TikTok is also, apparently, working on a new 'Business Data Hub', which, you would assume, will provide more insight for marketers.

But overall, the detail shared as part of the new business platform launch is pretty thin, outside of a few indicators.

Still, it could prove to be a valuable resource, connecting marketers to a range of helpful insights and tools to help maximize their TikTok efforts. And with the platform continuing to see more usage, many businesses will indeed be considering their options.

At the least, the new business hub provides some good case studies to read through to get some perspective on how to approach TikTok for marketing. And eventually, you'll be able to link through and launch your campaigns direct from this platform.

You can check out the new TikTok for Business site here.