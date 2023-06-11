TikTok Adds New AI Ad Script Generator Tool in Creative Center

TikTok has added a new AI-powered tool to help you create better TikTok video clips, with its ‘Script Generator’ — found within its Creative Center — that is able to map out video concepts based on your prompts.

As you can see in this example, with TikTok’s Script Generator tool, you can enter in your industry vertical, product name, a description of the item, and any relevant keywords that you want to highlight or include. You then also select whether you want a 15-30 second or 31-60 second video, then press ‘Generate scripts’.

With the information you’ve provided, the system will then churn out a selection of sample video scripts to consider, each including a hook, scene, and a call to action, with both audio and visual cues to include.

It could be an easy way to come up with better TikTok content concepts - and even if you think they all suck, you can run it again and see what else it comes up with.

TikTok does warn that any AI-generated content may not be accurate, and that TikTok itself:

“…does not make any promises or guarantees regarding the content generated by Script Generator. It is solely your decision whether to utilize and/or publish content created using the Script Generator in any ad or other material. You are solely responsible for any content created using Script Generator, including ensuring that such content is accurate and complies with applicable laws and regulations, and this content is not endorsed, sponsored, or approved by TikTok.”

Covering its bases for AI ‘hallucinations’ as they’re called.

TikTok also says that its Script Generator AI system is built via a third-party provider, so anything that you provide to it will be routed through that resource - though it’s not entirely clear who or what that third-party service is. Presumably, the system has been built on data top performing TikTok video clips, which should produce more native, engaging scripts for your videos.

But as with most AI tools, it could also lead to more generic content. If everybody starts posting the same type of stuff, based on AI recommendations, which are based on existing trends, then all ads become less engaging as a result. But then again, that pretty much happens anyway, with marketers all hooking onto the latest shifts and trying to work the systems to best effect.

As such, it could be a good option to at least consider – and it doesn’t cost you anything, either way.

To test out the new Script Generator tool, you need a TikTok for Business login for TikTok’s Creative Center tools.

(Thanks to Lindsey Gamble for the heads up about the new Script Generator tool)