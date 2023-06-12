TikTok Outlines Key Creative Considerations for Effective TikTok Content [Infographic]

Looking to get more out of your TikTok marketing efforts this holiday season?

This could help – today, TikTok has published a new set of ‘Creative Codes’, which are six essential elements that you need to consider in your TikTok outreach approach.

As explained by TikTok:

“Our Creative Codes are six essential tips for creating TikTok ads that capture your audience's attention and drive impact. Each of these recommendations is backed by extensive research and meta-analysis.”

The six elements cover formatting, story structure, sound, and more, providing an essential framework for TikTok content success.

You can read TikTok’s full overview of its Creative Codes here, or check out the summary infographic below. Essential considerations for all TikTok marketers.