TikTok Outlines Programming for Black History Month

TikTok has announced its programming line-up for Black History Month, which will include its first-ever Visionary Voices list, as well as dedicated programming throughout February.

First off, on its new Visionary Voices initiative – TikTok has chosen a group of Black creators to take part in a month-long showcase of their work.

As explained by TikTok:

“Our first-ever Visionary Voices List recognizes 15 Black creators who are innovators in their fields, using TikTok to educate, entertain, and advocate for the Black community while making a significant impact both on and off the platform.”

Participants have been chosen in three categories - Creators, Small Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors. Throughout the month, TikTok will highlight the work of these creators, as part of a broader showcase of what can be achieved via TikTok community and connection, and how these innovators are using the platform to best effect.

TikTok’s also hosting a #BlackTikTok in-app hub, where it will highlight inspiring stories from creators and Black-owned businesses, while it’s also looking to showcase music from Black creators, with a new #BlackMusic showcase.

“The resurgence of classic R&B records on TikTok proves that great music will always live on and demonstrates how our community fuels timeless music discovery. We're proud to be a home for our R&B icons to continue to innovate their artistry and we're excited to welcome R&B legend, Mya to the platform.”

TikTok will also host a range of live-streamed events, featuring musicians, artists and more, which will culminate in a 6-hour livestream to celebrate ‘Black culture, creators and the endless gift of Black talent on our platform’.

Finally, TikTok will also be hosting a selection of in-real-life events to celebrate the #BlackTikTok community.

“We're set to host the third installment of our Visionary Voices Salon series, honoring culture changemakers in media and entertainment, and we'll also be celebrating our creator community with a Black History Month celebration in Los Angeles.”

Celebrating Black creators is an important focus for TikTok, not just because of the significant influence these users can have over key trends, but also due to TikTok’s past relationship with Black creators, which hasn’t always been great.

In the past, TikTok had been accused of profiting off of Black creators, particularly in relation to dance trends, while not giving them the focus they deserve. TikTok has worked hard to address this, and Black History Month presents a significant opportunity for TikTok to highlight and pay respects to the Black creator community.

And it could be a good showcase of key trends and creative innovations in the app.

You can tune into TikTok’s Black History Month events by following the #BlackTikTok hashtag, or checking out the Black History Month in-app hub.