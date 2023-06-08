 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

TikTok Provides New Insights into How it Chose its Signature Sound

Published June 8, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

You’ve no doubt heard TikTok’s audio branding cue many times, but have you ever stopped to consider what it actually represents?

Of course you haven’t, why would you? But in case you were wondering, TikTok has today provided some more insight into how it chose the sounds that it plays in the app, and its ‘sonic identity’, in line with usage trends and behaviors.

@tiktoknewsroom

The TikTok sonic identity embodies the sound of our global community. ???? Discover how it came to life, in collaboration with MassiveMusic (a Songtradr company). ???? in bio ????

♬ original sound - TikTok Newsroom

As per TikTok:

At TikTok, we're constantly looking for ways to enhance the experience of our global community, and this includes harnessing the power of sound. As over 1 billion people around the world continue to turn to TikTok to be inspired, entertained and connect with one another, we wanted our sonic identity to reflect a similar experience. That's why we created a simple two-beat onomatopoeic sonic logo with a melodic twist which evokes inspiration, authenticity and a sense of belonging.

The audio cue, and a longer track, was created by MassiveMusic, who are featured in the above clip.

TikTok says that its sonic identity represents the creativity, community, and entertainment focus of the app, with each element playing a part in showcasing another part of TikTok’s broader identity.

And now, it’s looking to enable users to further engage with the sound, via new ‘Sonic stickers’ which you can apply to your creations in the app.

TikTok Sonic Stickers

The new stickers will give creators the opportunity to experiment with TikTok's sonic identity, providing more ways for the community to engage with TikTok’s audio identity, and facilitate community around the same.

It’s a smaller element within the broader TikTok story, but it is interesting to note the work that goes into even the smallest detail, and how social platforms go about building their UI elements in line with usage behaviors and trends.

You can find the new sonic stickers via TikTok’s Sounds Library in the app.

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
NetLine Launches INTENTIVE, the Only Buyer-Level Intent Platform
From NetLine
June 05, 2023
Beyond Likes: Measuring the ROI of Influencer Marketing
From Connect Management
May 31, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in TikTok
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell