TikTok Publishes New Playbook for Travel Marketers

TikTok has published a new travel marketing playbook, which is designed to help travel-related businesses tap into the rising interest in holidays in the app.

Indeed, TikTok says that 96% of its users are in the market for travel experiences, and 77% of them say that the app has played a role in their most recent travel purchases.

With that type of engagement, it makes sense for travel marketers to be looking TikTok’s way, and the new 25-page playbook, which you can download here (with email sign-up) provides a range of research notes and pointers to help maximize your efforts.

First off, the report looks at overall engagement trends in the app, underlining its growing relevance as a key connection platform.

The report also looks at key travel trends in the app, and the types of holidays TikTokers are looking for.

There’s also a range of tips on the types of travel content users are consuming:

And more specific campaign inspiration points, more aligned with your business offerings:

There are also case studies, ad type tips, and an overview of how and when to use each element.

There’s a heap in here for travel marketers, and it’s worth a look, even if you do have to give up your email address and risk future TikTok marketing promotions as a result.

You can access the full TikTok Travel Marketing Playbook here.