TikTok Shares New Guidance for Brands in Video Series

Published Aug. 31, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to get into TikTok for marketing, but not sure where to start?

This will help – as more businesses map out their plan of attack for the holiday shopping season, TikTok has shared a new series of video clips, which outline some of the key elements of TikTok for brands, including creating a business account, creating and uploading TikTok clips, and setting up your Ads Manager profile.

As you can see in this clip, the videos follow a basic, easy-to-follow format, and outline some of the essential functionalities of the app.

Okay, the voiceover is a little annoying (why does she say 'page' like that?'), but it's still tolerable within the context of the information being presented.

The guide clips then move into more advanced elements, like TikTok Ads Manager, each with little tips and pointers to help along the way.

There are some handy notes and pointers here, even if you’re confident that you know your way around the app, and are across all the key elements.

Of course, the key to a successful TikTok campaign is creative, and understanding what works, and what doesn’t, in the app. For that, you’ll likely need to spend some time scrolling through the feed yourself, or work with an established influencer, but these pointers could help to get you started on the key tools for brands.

You can check out TikTok’s full tips overview here.

