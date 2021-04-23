TikTok Shares New Insights into How Users are Engaging Around Mother's Day in the App

With Mother's Day just around the corner, TikTok has published some new insights into how its users are engaging around the event, and how marketers can tap into such, in order to boost their Mother's Day promotions.

TikTok starts off with this somewhat surprising claim:

"Did you know that more than one in four TikTok users is a mother?"

That seems like a lot, particularly given the younger skew of TikTok's audience. But then again, with more female users than male, and a broader audience spectrum than most would anticipate, the data highlights the platform's potential from a marketing standpoint, with many influential, older users now reachable through the app.

That in-built audience has provided TikTok with a range of insights into the products that mothers are looking for on the platform, which could help to shape your Mother's Day promotions.

As you can see here, most TikTok moms want a vacation.

I mean, don't we all? A year in and out of lockdown will do that to you. But with travel still off the cards for many, there are various other considerations that TikTok moms are looking to as the day gets closer, which could highlight key opportunities for related brands.

TikTok also says that mothers on the platform are heavy mobile phone users.

"They're more likely to see your content through a phone screen, and they often discover brands through social media. Marketers should take notice, and reach them with immersive advertising in mobile-first environments for maximum impact."

TikTok also notes that Mother's Day activity ramps as the day gets closer, with a big jump on the day itself:

"We looked into activity around relevant hashtags like #mother, #mothersday, #gift, #giftformom and #mom this time last year on TikTok, and here's what we noticed: Mother's Day-related content and activity saw a big spike on the day of, compared to the day before. This held true for the volume of content posted, as well as views and engagement on that content."

These are some valuable pointers for marketers, which could point to both immediate opportunities, in terms of Mother's Day gift promotions, and ongoing recommendations through TikTok, with mothers also likely to showcase their gifts in video clips posted on the day.

TikTok recommends that marketers look to share special offers leading into the event, and to use TikTok ads as reminders, to ensure that users remember that the day is coming up.

These are some handy notes, and they could highlight new considerations for your Mother's Day outreach.

You can read TikTok's full Mother's Day insights here.