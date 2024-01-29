TikTok Shares Tips on How Brands Can Incorporate Humor Into Their Marketing

TikTok wants brands to try and be more funny, as a means to create more resonant messaging in the app.

That’s the focus of the platform’s latest research insights, which look at what types of comedic approaches work on the platform, and how brands can tap into these to boost their clips.

According to TikTok:

Videos posted to the hashtags #funny and #comedy have six trillion views in the app

30% of TikTok users said humor in creator content was a top motivation for purchase intent

"Funny" is the top video category that viewers want to see from creators

7 in 10 viewers say " making people laugh " is considered the most enjoyable aspect of watching TikTok ads

With these data points in mind, TikTok recommends that brands consider more light-hearted, comedic approaches to their in-app campaigns, which they can tap into by either working with established creators, or by researching in the app for tips.

Working with creators is TikTok’s number one tip here, as “they know TikTok comedy better than anyone”. TikTok also wants to encourage more brands to work with creators via its Creator Marketplace as a means to ensure that more of its top stars get paid in the app, which will then better align them to the platform.

So there’s some additional motivation for TikTok to promote this particular option, but it could still be a valuable avenue for those brands looking to make TikTok a focus.

But if you want to go it alone, TikTok recommends that brands do their research by digging into app trends, to get a feel for what works.

TikTok has also provided these three tips:

Know your memes - They're a jumping-off point for creative ideas, and they can help brands signal to viewers that they're in on the fun

Remixing a trend – Trend remixing has lead to a 14% uplift in view time for ads, on average

Play with style - Creative risks are respected and rewarded on TikTok. Qualities that may seem avant-garde (like surrealism and informal content) are essential to TikTok humor. TikTok is the place to swing big and see what works.

Wading into comedy always comes with a level of risk, in that you could miss the point, and come off as out of touch as a result. Which is a big reason why working with established stars could be of benefit, in that you’re then using their established nous to drive performance, but you don’t have to work with creators if you think you can come up with related, humorous takes that will resonate.

The biggest thing is research. If you’re going to lean into comedy in the app, you need to know what works.

And as the stats indicate, humor is a key driver of TikTok engagement, and if you can get it right, the rewards could be big.

It’s another consideration for your TikTok marketing approach for the year ahead.

You can check out TikTok’s humor tips here.