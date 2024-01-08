TikTok Splits Marketing Measurement Partners into Specialty Elements

As we move towards the cookie-less future, which will force marketers to find new ways to track ad performance and response, TikTok’s looking to provide more assistance, via approved marketing partners in more specific areas, who’ll be able to share expert guidance in different measurement elements.

Along this line, today, TikTok has announced that it will now split its Measurement partners into two categories: Cross-Channel and Lift.

As explained by TikTok:

“Partners can contextualize and provide greater insight into TikTok ad performance using specialized measurement methods to meet advertiser needs. After significant cooperation with TikTok and our advertiser clients around the world, these partners have demonstrated the highest standards of measurement excellence in serving as an independent source of truth of TikTok's ability to drive marketing outcomes.”

The new categorization will make it easier for TikTok advertisers to get specific assistance in data tracking, and attributing campaign performance in various ways.

TikTok’s cross-channel measurement partners, for example, are able to provide analysis into the impact of TikTok ads across various marketing touchpoints before a purchase is made.

Lift partners, meanwhile, will be able to share more insight into the incremental impact of TikTok advertising.

The separation of the different tracking elements will make it easier to connect with the right marketing partner for you, with specific alignment to the measurement goals that you need in your process.

TikTok continues to refine and expand its marketing partner network, providing more expertise for brands looking to maximize their TikTok spend.

If you’re looking to optimize your TikTok campaigns, it could be worth reaching out to these approved partners for assistance in your region.

You can check out TikTok’s full list of marketing partners here.