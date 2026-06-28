Trump threatens tariffs over EU digital taxes

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

As more regions consider taxes to limit the impacts of social media giants to their respective local economies, U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to respond to any digital service type tax with significant foreign trade penalties.

President Trump posted the threat in a Truth Social post on Friday, taking aim at EU regulators specifically.

As per President Trump: “Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this. Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America.”

Trump went on to explain that these tariff penalties would supersede any established trade deals with the respective nations.

“Additionally, the 100% TARIFF will be immediately imposed, if they proceed,” Trump said.

The White House has been warning of potential action against European regulators for some time. The tensions come amid ongoing discussions regarding expanded measures in the EU Digital Services Act, which already imposes stringent operating restrictions for social media platforms.

Social media companies have been lobbying the White House for support in their opposition to the increased EU requirements, with Meta, in particular, calling for an end to ever-increasing requirements being imposed on its business.

Indeed, over the past few years, Meta has been fined more than a billion U.S. dollars every year by EU authorities. The penalties have been levied for issues related to data breaches, the linking of Facebook Marketplace to Facebook, alleged tax fraud and other infractions.

This is a significant part of the reason Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has been cozying up to the Trump Administration. Presumably, Zuckerberg hopes to win President Trump’s favor in key foreign trade dealings and push back against fines and penalties.

At the same time, Meta has opposed penalties in other regions related to the use of local publisher content. The company recently said Australia’s latest proposed changes to its News Bargaining Incentive were “poorly designed,” and “grossly unfair.”

And in many cases, Meta has a point. A lot of the regulation seems aimed at penalizing Meta purely for its success because the scope of the business’s operation takes a huge chunk out of most economies. There’s also an argument to be made against Meta’s efforts to avoid paying local taxes. But at the same time, the company is operating within the rules.

As such, imposing significant restrictions and penalties on social media platforms, sometimes for misguided or misdiagnosed concerns, seems unfair. But it may not have been Meta’s lobbying of the U.S. government alone that action at this point.

As reported by Politico, last week, EU regulators announced an expansion of DSA powers to include Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud services within its remit.

It’s possible that more tech giants have lobbied the U.S. government and forced the White House to make a move.

Will that see Meta and other social platforms end up defeating the latest proposals to penalize them in other markets?

If so, that could be a major positive for Meta, as it continues to pour more money into artificial intelligence development.