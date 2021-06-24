Twitter Adds 15 Second Views as a New Objective for Video Ad Campaigns

Twitter is looking to provide advertisers with more options to maximize their video ad campaigns, with a new 15-second view bid unit, which will prioritize reach to users who are more likely to consume video content.

As explained by Twitter:

"To better meet the needs of advertisers who rely heavily on quality video views and video completion

rates, we’re rolling out a ‘15-second (15s) view’ buying model that prioritizes for engaged, longform views

on their content. This new bid unit is built to optimize for delivering 15-second or completed views,

whichever comes first, and early testing has shown that it drives Twitter’s highest video completion rates

yet."

Essentially, when you choose the new 15-second ad objective for your campaign, Twitter's algorithm will look to serve your video ads to the users that have the highest likelihood of spending more time with video content, based on their noted preferences and previous behavioral trends in the app.

Advertisers will be charged on a CPM basis, with the option providing more opportunity to ensure that your full messaging gets seen, which could help to maximize response.

And as Twitter notes, in testing, the new option has delivered strong results:

"Compared to our legacy bid units, advertisers who used the 15s view bid unit saw an average of +89% higher completion rate, at a 25% cheaper cost per completed view."

Depending on your KPIs and campaign focus, it could be a worthy consideration for your approach - but it will depend highly the campaign, and whether your objective is reach, completion, branding, etc.

In line with this, Twitter's also adding some new reporting metrics in Twitter Ads Manager:

Cost per 15s video view -Total spend divided by the number of views that reach at least 15s

-Total spend divided by the number of views that reach at least 15s 15s video views - These ad views only count when your video is watched either 15 seconds or for 95% of the total duration

- These ad views only count when your video is watched either 15 seconds or for 95% of the total duration 15s video view rate - This rate is calculated by dividing 15s video views by impressions

More in-depth video reporting will provide additional optimization potential, while also aligning with external KPIs and performance targets.

Twitter says that 15-second view bid units will also now become the new default bid for all campaigns under the Video Views objective.

The option is available to all Twitter advertisers from today, while Twitter also notes that it'll soon be available for Pre-roll Views campaigns as well.