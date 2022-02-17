Twitter Announces New Activations for NBA All-Star Weekend

It’s NBA All-Star Weekend, and Twitter’s looking to help users engage with the event via a range of custom hashflags and live activations that will connect Twitter’s global audience into the celebration.

First off, as has become customary with any major event, Twitter has launched its latest hashflags, with the main one being a dual-colored star icon, connected to the #NBAAllStar hashtag.

We're ONE WEEK AWAY from the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game in Cleveland!



Sunday, February 20th at 8:00pm/et on TNT & TBS pic.twitter.com/09VqxhAssq — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 14, 2022

Twitter’s also added similar icons for #TeamLebron and #TeamDurant, providing another way for users to interact with their favorite All-Star team and stars.

In addition to this, Twitter’s also working with the NBA to help connect participants in the HBCU Classic event with NBA All-Stars.

As explained by Twitter:

“Morgan State and Howard basketball players who will be playing in the HBCU Classic Game will be able to Tweet questions they want to ask All-Stars, and Twitter and the NBA will then video capture All-Stars reading the questions and answering them for the student during All-Star Practice on 2/19.”

Twitter’s also working with the NBA to promote the All-Star Celebrity Game, the line-up for which was first announced on Twitter Spaces, while it’ll also be hosting two #NBATwitterLive shows and two Twitter Spaces throughout All-Star Weekend.

???? DJ Khaled will be joined by Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige and Migos, to headline #StateFarmSaturday performances on TNT! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9rszpQMdkm — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

NBA discussion has been rising on Twitter of late, with a 33% increase in NBA-related tweets on Christmas Day, and a 15% increase in mentions of NBA All Star Weekend in 2021. As such, it makes sense for Twitter to lean into the popularity of the League, and connect fans with the broader celebration for the NBA’s 75th birthday.

Twitter’s NBA hashflags will be live in the app from today, while you can also stay in touch with all the happenings via the NBA All-Star account.