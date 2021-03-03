x
Twitter Shares Insight into Rising Discussion Around the NBA All-Star Game and NCAA March Madness [Infographic]

March 3, 2021

While it's been a challenging time for professional athletes, as they work to adhere to new COVID-19 protocols, and are often spending long periods away from family and friends as a result, having live sports back has been a positive note for many fans, who themselves are dealing with trying times amid the pandemic.

And while some NBA stars have voiced their opposition to holding an All-Star game this year, the spectacle of the event will underline it as a fan favorite. And as you can see from these numbers shared by Twitter, there's a rising amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming All-Star weekend. 

But it's not just the All-Star game in March, there's also the NCAA March Madness tournament. And while neither will be anything like what we're used to, again, just having sports as a distraction has been a major benefit for many people.

The rising discussion could also open up new opportunities for brands, with tie-in campaigns and promotions.

It could be worth considering - take a look at these insights from the Twitter Business team. 

Twitter basketball discussion stats

    Retrieved from TikTok on March 02, 2021

    TikTok Launches New TikTok for Business Profile to Share Key Tips and Insights

    TikTok has launched a new TikTok for Business profile which will share tips and insights to help marketers on the platform.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 01, 2021

    Retrieved from TikTok on March 02, 2021

