Twitter Backtracks on Recent Update to Tweet Embeds

Published April 11, 2022
This is good news for web developers and content managers who were about to be tasked with checking through every tweet embed ever on their platform (did I mention that I’ve personally written over 7000 articles on this site?).

After Twitter recently updated its embedding process for deleted tweets, which essentially left a blank placeholder in their stead, it’s now reversed course on the change as it seeks a more viable alternative.

Helpfully, Elon Musk deleted a few of his recent tweets to illustrate the change in effect:

Twitter embed update

As you can see here, despite Musk deleting the second tweet embed above, you still have the context of what was shared, in text form, which at least provides a level of insight from the original post.

Last week, Twitter updated the process, replacing all deleted tweet embeds with this message.

Twitter embeds update

In some ways, Twitter probably should remove the original tweet, as per the desire of the user that chose to delete it, but as noted, that then leaves digital potholes on your work, which can extract required context.

Twitter did say at the time of the update that it hadn’t yet finalized its approach, and it’s now taking a step back to reassess.

As Twitter explained to The Verge:

“After considering the feedback we heard, we’re rolling back this change for now while we explore different approach. We appreciate those who shared their points of view - your feedback helps us make Twitter better.”

So, web devs and content folk, now you have your Easter weekend back, and hopefully, Twitter’s eventual solution provides a better way to facilitate context while respecting the users’ activity - without forcing us all to screenshot tweets instead (which, it’s worth noting, also robs Twitter of valuable referral links).

