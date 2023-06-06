Twitter Expands the Tweet Editing Window to One Hour

Twitter Blue subscribers now have more time to edit their tweets, with Twitter quietly rolling out an expansion of its Tweet Edit window from 30 minutes to one hour.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, some Twitter Blue subscribers now have an hour to edit their tweets, up from the half-hour originally allocated when tweet editing was first launched last October.

That’ll give you more opportunity to catch any errors, with a doubling of the time available to consider your message, or to respond to feedback from people who read your tweet.

Which could be handy, but it is still only available to Twitter Blue subscribers, which make up less than 0.3% of Twitter’s total user base, and it’s seemingly not available to everyone just yet, with some Blue features still being rolled out to all.

Case in point, in the above example, it states that the Twitter Blue subscriber length limit is 4k characters per tweet, though Twitter actually expanded it to 10k back in April. Seems that not all users have this expansion as yet, or the wording hasn’t been universally updated - which is reflective of Twitter’s rapidly evolving system updates, that sometimes lead to bugs and inconsistencies.

That, as a consequence of moving faster, is likely not a major concern for Twitter users, especially when you also consider that the company’s working with 80% fewer staff, but it does lead to some variances in user experience and feature availability.

So if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber, you may now have an hour to edit your tweets. Or not – and if you don’t, it’ll likely be coming soon.

Could that help to boost Twitter Blue take-up?

I’d assume not, as tweet editing now seems like a minor element within the broader offering, but maybe, with more time to change your tweets, that could be a lure to get more people to consider paying $8 a month.

It still seems like a very niche offering, appealing mostly to Elon’s top fans, while the removal of legacy blue ticks has done almost nothing to increase Blue take-up, according to analysis.

Maybe, by forcing all advertisers to sign-up, that’ll change, but it does appear that the blue checkmark didn’t hold the value that Elon and Co. once thought.

Maybe, then, they’ll need to go back to the drawing board for another solution to address bot swarms and revenue intake.