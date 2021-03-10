x
site logo

Twitter is Testing a New, Full-Image Display in Tweet Timelines, Support for 4K Images

Author

By

Published

March 10, 2021

Twitter is testing a new way to display images in tweet timelines, which would see full images shown in tweets, as opposed to cropped previews.

Twitter image display

The examples above show the current display format, with image cropping, on the left, and the test format on the right.

As explained by Twitter:

"Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline - bigger and better."

So, to clarify, this only applies to single image tweets, but the variable format could be a significant change in how your Twitter feed is displayed. The updated display would also remove the 'open for a surprise' Twitter image approach that has become something of a trend in itself, with users finding creative ways to utilize the current image cropping process.

The test will be running with a group of users on both iOS and Android, so not everyone will have the new display format.

As per Twitter's chief design officer Dantley Davis:

"People in the test will see that most Tweets with a single image in standard aspect ratio will appear uncropped when posted. People will see exactly what the image will look like in the composer tool before it's posted. Very wide or tall images will be center-cropped."

So there are still some limitations, but it could be a major change in tweet display, and a welcome one for brands and creators specifically.

In addition to this, Twitter's also testing ways for users upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. Those in the 4K test pool, will be able to update their high-quality image preferences in their “Data usage” settings in the app.

Twitter 4K settings

The change could be a big update for artists looking to showcase their works via tweet.

There's some risk in this new format, in that it could make the timeline seem out of order, or it may change the uniformity of the tweet feed, which could be jarring for some users. But the full image display does look better, and could present a range of opportunities and systematic improvements, if it eventually gets a full roll-out.

We'll keep you updated on the progress of the new tests.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Ashlyn Carter on March 09, 2021

    88 Words and Phrases You Can Use to Convert [Infographic]

    Looking for the right words to use to encourage conversion? Check out this handy list.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • March 08, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Ashlyn Carter on March 09, 2021

    88 Words and Phrases You Can Use to Convert [Infographic]

    Looking for the right words to use to encourage conversion? Check out this handy list.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • March 08, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook Outlines the Future of AR, and Plans for the Next Stage of Computing
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 10, 2021
  • TikTok Adds New Comment Review Option, Providing More Control for Creators
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 10, 2021
  • Instagram Launches Revised Instagram Lite App in 170 Regions
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 10, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.