Twitter Prompts All US Users to Vote, Adds New Vote-Related Hashflags

Twitter is launching a big push to get users to vote, with new, in-feed prompts for every US user, and new visuals attached to vote-related hashtags.

First off, Twitter's making its biggest voter participation push yet, with a new, in-feed prompt to alert users about early voting.

As explained by Twitter:

"Starting today and throughout the weekend, every person with a Twitter account located within the United States will see a home timeline prompt designed to encourage them to vote early and look up their early voting options via BallotReady — a nonpartisan voting advocacy organization. People will also be encouraged to Tweet out these resources to help spread the word."

Twitter also launched a new Election Hub last month, which aims to keep users up to date with essential voting information. The prompts will add further emphasis to this push, and ideally, get more people to the polls.

In addition to this, Twitter's also added some new visuals attached to election-related hashtags.

And when people do vote, we know they don't want to miss out on getting their “I Voted” sticker.



So, we added something cool to Tweets with #IVoted, #IVotedEarly or #YoVoté - your official Twitter "I Voted" sticker.



Go ahead, give this Tweet a Like! pic.twitter.com/yFNeSYn0yJ — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) October 22, 2020

Twitter has also partnered with NASS and NASED to host more than a dozen Twitter Q&As from Chief Election Officials to provide more answers to voting elated questions, while it's also created news lists from NASS and NASED to help keep users up to date.

Twitter's been pushing to boost voter participation for some time, in alignment with its broader, election-awareness and integrity updates, including badges on candidate profiles to signify their messages, and expanding its policies around election misinformation and the voting process. Twitter also stopped accepting paid political ads last year to avoid any misuse of its service.

These new prompts will further boost awareness, and should encourage more Twitter users to participate in the poll.