x
site logo

Twitter Prompts All US Users to Vote, Adds New Vote-Related Hashflags

Author

By

Published

Oct. 22, 2020

Twitter is launching a big push to get users to vote, with new, in-feed prompts for every US user, and new visuals attached to vote-related hashtags.

First off, Twitter's making its biggest voter participation push yet, with a new, in-feed prompt to alert users about early voting.

Twitter voting

As explained by Twitter:

"Starting today and throughout the weekend, every person with a Twitter account located within the United States will see a home timeline prompt designed to encourage them to vote early and look up their early voting options via BallotReady — a nonpartisan voting advocacy organization. People will also be encouraged to Tweet out these resources to help spread the word."

Twitter also launched a new Election Hub last month, which aims to keep users up to date with essential voting information. The prompts will add further emphasis to this push, and ideally, get more people to the polls.

In addition to this, Twitter's also added some new visuals attached to election-related hashtags.

Twitter has also partnered with NASS and NASED to host more than a dozen Twitter Q&As from Chief Election Officials to provide more answers to voting elated questions, while it's also created news lists from NASS and NASED to help keep users up to date.

Twitter's been pushing to boost voter participation for some time, in alignment with its broader, election-awareness and integrity updates, including badges on candidate profiles to signify their messages, and expanding its policies around election misinformation and the voting process. Twitter also stopped accepting paid political ads last year to avoid any misuse of its service.

These new prompts will further boost awareness, and should encourage more Twitter users to participate in the poll.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Facebook Is Removing Its Restrictions on Text Content in Facebook Ad Images

    Facebook is removing its restrictions on ads which include too much text in the main ad image.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 22, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Facebook Is Removing Its Restrictions on Text Content in Facebook Ad Images

    Facebook is removing its restrictions on ads which include too much text in the main ad image.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 22, 2020
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Twitter Prompts All US Users to Vote, Adds New Vote-Related Hashflags
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 22, 2020
  • WhatsApp Announces New Business Features, Flags Coming Charges for Some Business Services
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 22, 2020
  • Facebook's Oversight Board Begins Hearing Cases, Adding a New Element to Content Decisions
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 22, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.