Twitter Shares Insights into How Fans Welcomed the NBA and MLB Re-Starts [Infographic]

Twitter has shared some new insights into how sports fans have responded to the return of the NBA and MLB, which both resumed play after the COVID-19 lockdowns - in varied form - in the last month.

Twitter provided similar insight into the hype around the return of professional sports leagues early last month, which showed that people were keen to see sports come back, and provide a distraction from the ongoing negative news around COVID-19.

These new insights reflect just how much sports has been missed. According to the data, the tweet volume around MLB opening weekend was 91% higher than it had been ahead of the season launch last year.

It's definitely good to have sports back, providing a level of normalcy, and escape - even in, as noted, altered form.

The popularity of sports may also provide considerations for brand tie-ins and related campaigns.

You can check out Twitter's full insights in the graphic below.