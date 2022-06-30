Twitter Shares Insights into How Users and Brands Engage in Core Issues Around Identity [Infographic]

Research has shown that Gen Z consumers are increasingly looking to spend with brands that take a stand on social issues, with social media platforms providing a means for businesses to connect with their respective brand communities, and use their voice to support relevant causes and movements.

That directly relates to identity, and how people choose to align on political and cultural issues, and it’s important that brands consider how their core messaging, and subsequent actions, support their beliefs and stances, in various ways.

To glean more insight into this, Twitter recently partnered with OMG Research to explore how conversations related to identity are being conducted via tweet.

As per Twitter:

“When it comes to serious matters, such as racial justice, gender equality, and climate change, people on Twitter not only welcome brands into these conversations but expect them to speak up on behalf of their followers and others who share their values.”

Again, the advent of social media has changed the way that brands connect, which has also changed consumer expectations around what they share, and how they act in support.

An important consideration for all brands – check out Twitter’s insights below.