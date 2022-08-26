 Skip to main content
Twitter Shares New Data on Rising Discussion of the NFL Ahead of the Season Kick-Off [Infographic]

Published Aug. 26, 2022
The 2022-23 NFL season kicks off in less than two weeks, and the hype is growing, as pre-season matches get underway, and fans engage in predictions and other chatter around the most popular sport in the US.

That also opens up new opportunities for branded content tie-ins and themed campaigns. As the excitement builds, brands can use that to link into their own promotions, with Twitter, in particular, hosting a lot of NFL discussion, which could be worth considering in your process.

To provide some more perspective on this, Twitter has shared a new overview of NFL discussion, and the latest trends that are driving more football-related tweets.

Could be worth considering in your process – check out Twitter’s full NFL and NCAA football overview here, or take a look at the infographic below.

Twitter NFL discussion

