Twitter Shares New Insights into Evolving Entertainment Discussion via Tweets [Infographic]

Published May 21, 2021
With the vaccine roll-out now well underway, many people are now looking to get out socially once again, which has sparked a resurgence in excitement around upcoming movies, music festivals, sports, etc.

That enthusiasm is reflected in the latest Twitter trends, with Twitter highlighting a range of entertainment discussions, and how they're shifting over time, in response to the pandemic.

And there's certainly a lot of entertainment-related chatter in the app. Twitter says that there are 100,000 entertainment-related tweets submitted every single hour, providing many opportunities for marketers to tap into those interests and boost their promotional efforts.

Twitter has shared this overview to provide more context on the latest entertainment trends. You can sign up for the latest Twitter trend insights here

Twitter entertainment trends

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

