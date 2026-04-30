Meta launches AI ad connectors that work with outside chatbots

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Meta’s looking to make it easier for brands to utilize their preferred artificial intelligence tools to power ads approaches. The platform’s new set of AI connectors will enable external providers to plug Meta ads data into another AI system, in order to help drive improved campaign performance.

That means that if a brand or agency has integrated Claude or ChatGPT as their AI tool of choice, they’ll now be able to feed Meta ads data directly into the chatbot so they can pose more specific account queries using these tools.

As per Meta: “We believe every advertiser and agency should be equipped with AI superpowers for modern advertising — to make better decisions, faster, in every tool they use. That means meeting advertisers where they already work.”

Meta’s AI connectors will facilitate enhanced reporting on campaign performance, and provide expanded Meta ad management capacity, all of which users will be able to activate via natural language comments. The tools will also enable ad partners to generate product catalogs, using a business’s existing product data to enhance their Meta ads display.

Meta said its ad connectors won’t require developer credentials, API setup or coding, making it easy for external partners to build them into their systems.

This could be a valuable addition, providing a means to utilize different AI tools, aside from Meta AI, to manage Meta campaigns.

A business, for example, may find that a response from Claude better aligns with their specific needs, and they might prefer to use that AI bot option over Meta AI.

Indeed, LinkedIn recently launched a tool that enables users to test out the latest AI models from various providers, in order to determine which provides a more relevant response for their business and industry.

Based on this, LinkedIn also has industry-specific leaderboards, showing the most highly rated AI bots from people who work in different sectors.

Now with Meta’s AI connectors, marketers will be able to plug Meta’s ad data into their chosen system.

It’s an interesting consideration, which could end up being a valuable resource.