Twitter Shares New Insights into Holiday Shopping Trends [Infographic]

Twitter has shared some new insights into rising shopping trends for the holiday season, which could help to inform your tweet strategy as you make your end of year push.

In partnership with AdAge Studio 30, Twitter took a deeper look into some key shifts regarding shopping habits, products, brand mentions and more. The research shows that people are planning earlier, while fashion-related categories are high on the agenda for many.

Which makes sense – as cities re-open in the wake of the pandemic, many of us will need to retire our all-day sweat pants and get back to professional attire, while Twitter also notes that specific brand mentions via tweet have been on the rise over the past two years.

There are some good insights here – you can check out Twitter’s full report here, or take a look at the infographic below.