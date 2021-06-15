Twitter Shares New Insights into Rising Tweet Engagement Around Sports [Infographic]

With live sports gradually returning to normal, with fans in attendance, Twitter has also seen a steady uptick in sports engagement, as shown in this new overview of rising sports discussion trends via tweets.

Based on internal data, Twitter has shared new insights into how people are tweeting about sports events, including:

There are now more than 24 million unique authors on sports topics (+59% daily avg. author growth )

30 tweets about sports are posted every second on the platform

All of the major sports have seen a significant rise in tweet engagement of late

Twitter also notes that other entertainment-based topics, like gaming, music and food/drinks, have also seen a big rise in interest of late, reflecting the evolving focus as the vaccine rollout expands.

That could provide new tweet opportunities, or prompt new ideas for tie-in campaigns.

You can check out Twitter's full sports overview here, while we've also merged the key findings into the below infographic..