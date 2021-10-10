x
Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rising Discussion Around Women in Sport [Infographic]

Published Oct. 10, 2021
Women’s sport is on the rise, with various professional competitions, in various sports, gaining significant traction, providing new exposure and pathways for female athletes.

The rising focus on women in sport was on show at the recent Olympics, with a range of stars sparking significant engagement online - as exemplified in these new insights from Twitter on key athletes, interests and discussion points in recent tweets about female athletes.

There are some interesting notes here, particularly in regard to demographics, and related interests. If you’re in sports marketing, it’s definitely worth taking note – you can check out Twitter’s full report here, or the key notes in the infographic below.

Twitter Women in Sport insights

