site logo

Twitter Tests New Self-Reporting Option for Potentially Sensitive Images and Videos in Tweets

Published Dec. 7, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Twitter’s testing a new option that enables users to add their own sensitive content warning screens to visuals attached to tweets, providing another way to limit unwanted exposure to graphic content.

As you can see in this example, now, when you go to attach a photo or video to a tweet, you’ll be able to select a flagging option from the three dots function menu. From there, you’ll be able to tick whether the visual includes nudity, violence or otherwise sensitive content, which could help other users avoid unwanted exposure.

The warning screen will then include a note saying that the tweet author has flagged the content, with the visual hidden behind a blurred pane.

Twitter does already have a sensitive content screening system to help users avoid such, but it’s based on self-reporting, while it additionally uses automation to detect violations, though that’s not a perfect system. This extra measure will provide more protection, and could help to further limit exposure, with more people able to flag their own content to avoid any potential restrictions or penalties for posting.  

Twitter could also look to expand the reasons for self-reporting in future, further increasing the value of the tool, and any measure that increases user safety by reducing exposure can only be a positive.

The new feature is currently in testing with some users.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
NewtonX Announces $32M Series B to Democratize Access to Business Insights for Decision-makers
From NewtonX
December 08, 2021
Fastreel Video Editor: An Online Tool for Creating Great Content
From Movavi Software Inc
November 25, 2021

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.