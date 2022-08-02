 Skip to main content
site logo

Twitter’s Testing a New Process to Lure Lurkers into Signing-Up for an Account

Published Aug. 2, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Does anyone else get the impression that Twitter is unloading all of its various growth stimulation and product ideas ahead of a still likely change of management?

An edit button is in development, it just launched the first stage of testing for its Status option, it’s working on co-tweets and Communities.

So what’s next? Well, this doesn’t add anything new, as such, but it’s another area of potential growth that Twitter has tried to hone in on for years.

Twitter Test Drive

As you can see in these examples, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, Twitter’s currently testing a new option that would enable non logged-in Twitter users to enhance their experience, even if they don’t want to create a profile just yet.

The Twitter ‘test drive’ would require minimal details to better customize your tweet display, in the hopes that you might then sign up for an actual account, and get ‘the full experience’.

Twitter Test Drive

Which is honestly not really a heap different to what you’ll get in your ‘test drive’, but the new process could help Twitter boost its active user base count, which could be critically important amid tougher market conditions for social apps in the coming months.

The target here is what Twitter refers to as ‘logged out users’, or those that read Tweets without being signed or registered for an account. Which, you’d assume, is probably not too many people - but back in 2015, Twitter claimed that it had over 500 million logged out users checking out tweets every month.

Twitter logged out users chart

That’s more than double its current mDAU count. And while it’s likely not claiming that same level of interest anymore, clearly, Twitter thinks that there is still a lot of potential here, with this new process designed to reel in a few more of these casual lurkers to add to its official audience stats.

As noted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter’s test mode is limited, with tweeting/retweeting, liking, bookmarking, etc. all still requiring sign-up. But it could entice some of these hundreds of millions of ghost users to finally reveal themselves.

Though probably not. I mean, if you’ve been lurking all this time, why sign-up now, and surely these ‘never-tweeters’ are aware of the additional functionality that they could get, for free, by signing up.

But Twitter has the traffic data, it knows that a lot of people are lurking. It just needs to find the right nudge to get them in.

Maybe Elon has some ideas - he’s certainly still tweeting his thoughts on how to grow the app.

Maybe, when he’s in charge, they’ll find the right bait - but till then, it looks like Twitter’s going to keep throwing all that it can at the wall, before the new landlords get the keys.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell