Visual Editing App VSCO Launches New 'Montage' Multimedia Video Creative Tool

This could help you create more interesting, engaging video content.

Popular visual editing app VSCO has this week launched a new editing tool called 'Montage' which enables you to create multi-layered, still and video combination projects that will stand out in feeds.

As explained by VSCO:

"Montage offers a blank canvas for your creativity and limitless options for self-expression. You can stack and layer in one or more videos, photos, colors, and shapes to create a unique collage-like video. Perhaps you want to capture your favorite street style shots, memorialize your first festival experience, or create a birthday tribute for a friend to celebrate your friendship. With Montage, you can now bring your favorite moments to life, scene by scene."

The options here look pretty impressive - to start, you first pick the type of video you want to create, based on size and format. You can then pick the still and video elements from your Camera Roll that you want to add into your clip.

"Each Montage can be made up of multiple “scenes” stitched together. Have fun with it by adding in different colors and shapes to create a moving collage effect. With ease, you also have the ability to adjust the opacity of any image layered in, which creates an eclectic range of customized gel colors and double exposures.﻿﻿"

Once your Montage video is saved, you’ll have the option to either post it to VSCO or to any other platform - though you will need a VSCO subscription to save and post your completed projects.

That's similar to the approach Vimeo is taking with its new 'Create' platform, which provides a range of video templates and tools to help SMBs create better video content. It's interesting to see these platforms taking a different angle here - rather than looking to compete with Facebook and the other social giants head-on, platforms are now looking to complementary tools which can help feed into the larger networks, enabling both entities to co-exist.

And if the smaller players are able to provide stand-out tools like this, it seems like a more sustainable approach - maybe not as lucrative, but realistically, more viable.

Either way, it's another option worth considering for your process, which could help you create more professional, impression-making Stories and video posts.

Montage is available in VSCO Studio within the VSCO app.VSCO subscriptions start at $US19.99 per year - more info on VSCO subscriptions here.