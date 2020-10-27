x
Website SEO Checklist: 10 Steps to Better Google Rankings [Infographic]

Oct. 27, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your website’s performance on Google? Want to audit your website and make sure there are no errors holding you back?

The team from To The Web share their website SEO checklist in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Ensure your pages can be indexed
  • Secure your website
  • Check your metadata
  • Audit your link profile
  • Optimize site speed
  • Remove duplicate content
  • Remove low-value pages
  • Create useful links
  • Optimize for mobile
  • Master the basics

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

10 Ways to Audit Your Website

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

