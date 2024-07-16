WhatsApp Adds ‘Favorites’ Tab to Help You Keep Up With Key Connections

WhatsApp’s looking to make it easier to stay in touch with your key contacts with a new “Favorites” tab option now available in the app.

As you can see in this example, now, you’ll be able to create a dedicated listing of your key contacts, so you can switch over and ensure that you’re keeping up with your most important discussions.

As explained by WhatsApp:

“Starting today, you can quickly find the people and groups that matter most at the top of your calls tab and as a filter for your chats. Whether it’s your family group chat or your best friend, your ‘favorites’ will be the same across your chats and calls, so you can speed dial them from your calls tab too.”

So as you continue to add contacts to your WhatsApp Rolodex, you’ll be able to ensure that you keep up with your key connections first and foremost, by easily switching across to the favorites listing.

And a lot of people are adding a lot more contacts to their WhatsApp connections.

The private messaging platform has seen “double-digit growth” in the U.S. this year, and with WhatsApp already being the biggest messaging app in the world, and an essential utility in several markets, it's growing to become an even more important connector for millions more people.

The privacy of encryption, coupled with ease of use, has made it an appealing option, and as such, it makes sense for Meta to add simplified sorting to ensure even greater functionality.

The new favorites filter will be available in your “Chats” tab in the app, and you’ll be able to add favorites to your list from their contact info. You’ll also be able to manage your favorites via your app settings.

WhatsApp says that Favorites is being rolled out to users from today, and will be available to everybody “in the coming weeks.”