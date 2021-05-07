x
WhatsApp Adds New Stickers for Mother's Day

Published May 7, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This post is not just an overview of WhatsApp's latest sticker pack for Mother's Day, which provides a means to help celebrate the occasion in the world's most used messaging app.

That's the main purpose of this update, of course, letting you know about the latest WhatsApp sticker update.

But this post is also a reminder that this Sunday is Mother's Day

Go buy your Mom a gift, give her a call. Make sure you don't forget to get in touch with the person who gave you life.

And yeah, if your Mom is on WhatsApp, you can use these stickers, while no doubt Messenger will also be looking to add similar.

But the main point is that you don't forget to get in touch with your Mom if you can. She'll appreciate it, no matter what you do. 

You can access the new Mother's Day stickers on WhatsApp here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

