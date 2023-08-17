WhatsApp Adds Support for HD Images

WhatsApp is adding support for HD photos in-stream, with users now able to choose whether they upload in regular or HD quality.

want to see life in HD? ✨ now the choice to send HD photos in chat is up to you. pic.twitter.com/z0gE7tIAuo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 17, 2023

As per the above explainer, the new option will provide another way to share images in your messages, with a “HD” logo appearing on uploaded visuals for those that have the option available, enabling you to control how your uploaded pictures appear.

The optional process could be handy for those in low connectivity situations, or those on data plans, providing the capacity to upload in higher quality if they choose, while still enabling regular image sharing. Either way, both image types will still be subject to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption defaults.

Message recipients will also see a small “HD” icon on images that are shared in higher resolution from WhatsApp.

It’s a handy update, which could significantly improve the WhatsApp user experience, though it will also start filling up your device memory pretty quick if you’re sending and receiving a lot of HD images.

Meta says that the new option will be rolled out to users over the next few weeks, on Android, iOS, and the web, while Meta also notes that it’s also working on HD video support too, which could be an even more significant addition.

If/when the new HD function becomes available to you, you’ll see a “HD” gear icon when you attach an image in-stream.